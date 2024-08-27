Tue, Aug 27, 2024 @ 13:23 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisXNG/USD: Natural Gas Price Hits 2.5-Week Low

XNG/USD: Natural Gas Price Hits 2.5-Week Low

FXOpen
By FXOpen

As shown on the XNG/USD chart, today, the price of natural gas fell below $2.16 for the first time since 8 August.

Bearish sentiment is being driven by the fact that: → This is the last week of summer. Gas consumption typically decreases in mid-September as the use of air conditioning declines; → Gas storage levels are abundant. According to Reuters, current stock levels exceed the seasonal average by 12%.

A technical analysis of the XNG/USD chart provides several arguments suggesting that bears hold the upper hand in the market:

→ Price action is forming a descending channel, shown in red. The upper boundary of the channel acted as resistance, with the price forming a bearish rounding reversal pattern (as indicated in blue).

→ After a large bearish candle on 22 August, the resistance level at $2.24 became more significant.

→ Support lines, forming a fan shape, are being broken one by one, with increasingly shallow angles indicating weakening demand.

Nevertheless, bulls have an opportunity to turn the situation around by using support from the trendline (shown in yellow) at least in the short term.

However, in the longer term, if the supply-demand balance remains unchanged, there is reason to believe that the price of natural gas on the XNG/USD chart may continue its downward trend within the red channel.

Start trading commodity CFDs with tight spreads. Open your trading account now or learn more about trading commodity CFDs with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.