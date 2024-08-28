Wed, Aug 28, 2024 @ 14:22 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDJPY Gets Assistance from 143.40 Support

USDJPY Gets Assistance from 143.40 Support

XM.com
By XM.com
  • USDJPY retains bearish bias
  • MACD and RSI try to gain some momentum
  • 23.6% Fibonacci acts as strong resistance

USDJPY is continuing its descending movement, especially after the failed attempt to jump above the uptrend line and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the down leg from 161.94 to 141.60 at 149.50. As the market remains beneath the 23.6% Fibonacci of 146.45 and the 20-day simple moving average (SMA), there is no notable sign for an upside retracement.

However, the technical oscillators indicate a weak bearish structure. The MACD is still in the negative territory but above its trigger line, while the RSI is sloping marginally up near the 30 level.

More downside movements could find immediate support at the 143.40 level, which is ahead of the more than seven-month low of 141.60, before posting a lower low at 140.20, which was registered on December 24.

If the bulls take control, then the 23.6% Fibonacci of 146.45 and the 38.2% Fibonacci of 149.50 are the next obstacles. Even higher, a penetration of the 200-day SMA at 151.30 could be a signal for an upside correction.

In brief, USDJPY retains the bearish structure that started after it topped at 161.94, but in the bigger picture, the pair is bullish, holding well above the 200-week SMA.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.