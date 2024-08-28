Wed, Aug 28, 2024 @ 14:22 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Flirts With Short-Term Uptrend Line

Gold Flirts With Short-Term Uptrend Line

XM.com
By XM.com
  • Gold lies within near-term SMAs
  • Momentum oscillators head down

Gold unsuccessfully tested the all-time high of 2,531.66 again today, but it is still above the 2,500 round number and the short-term uptrend line.

Currently, the price is challenging the 20- and 50-period simple moving averages (SMAs) in the 4-hour chart, with the technical oscillators showing some weakening momentum. The stochastic is heading lower, while the MACD stands beneath its trigger line above the zero level. 

In case of a decline beneath the 2,503 support which holds near the ascending trend line, then the next support could come from 2,470. If traders continue to sell the commodity, then it may challenge the 200-period SMA at 2,443.

On the other hand, a bounce off 2,503 may drive the price higher, flirting with the record peak of 2,531.66 before moving towards the next round number of 2,600.

All in all, the yellow metal is bullish in the short-and long-term timeframes as long as it stands above the 200-period SMAs.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.