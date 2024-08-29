Thu, Aug 29, 2024 @ 04:48 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURAUD Wave Analysis

EURAUD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • EURAUD falling inside impulse wave (1)
  • Likely to reach support level 1.6260

EURAUD currency pair continues to fall inside the weekly downward impulse wave (1) which started earlier from the key resistance level 1.7000 (former yearly high from the middle of 2023).

The downward reversal from resistance level 1.7000 created the weekly Japanese candlestick reversal pattern, Shooting Star.

EURAUD currency pair can then be expected to fall to the next support level 1.6260 – the breakout of which can lead to further losses toward 1.60000.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.