EURGBP Wave Analysis

By FxPro
  • EURGBP reversed from strong support level 0.8400
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 0.8440

EURGBP currency pair today reversed up from the strong support level 0.8400 (which has been steadily reversing the price from the middle of June) standing near the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from the support level 0.8400 created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Bullish Engulfing.

Given the oversold daily Stochastic and the strength of the support level 0.8400, EURGBP currency pair can then be expected to rise to the next resistance level 0.8440.

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

