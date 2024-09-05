Thu, Sep 05, 2024 @ 02:37 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPJPY Wave Analysis

GBPJPY Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • GBPJPY reversed from resistance level 192.40
  • Likely to fall to support level 188.00

GBPJPY currency pair recently reversed down from the key resistance level 192.40 (which has been reversing the price from the middle of April) standing near the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The resistance level 192.40 was further strengthened by the 50% Fibonacci correction of the sharp downward impulse C from the start of July.

Given the strength of the resistance level 192.40, GBPJPY currency pair can be expected to fall further to the next support level 188.00, low of the previous correction 2.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.