Gold Coming Out of Elliott Wave Triangle

Elliott Wave Financial Service
By Elliott Wave Financial Service

On a higher degree time frame, we see gold coming higher into a fifth wave, but it may take some time before it finds the top, as we see an unfinished lower degree impulse.

Gold remains in strong and impulsive five-wave bullish cycle on a daily chart and there’s space for more upside, we will just have to be aware of a higher degree wave IV correction still this year, possibly in Q4. Why? Because we see a move out of a triangle here in fifth wave of III, so we know thats the final trust within higher degree extensions, meaning there can be limited upside in weeks ahead, ideally around 2600-2700 area.

Elliott Wave Financial Service
Elliott Wave Financial Servicehttp://www.ew-forecast.com/
Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.

