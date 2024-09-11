EURUSD Seems to Gave Found a Floor Above 1.1000

Wed, Sep 11, 2024 @ 10:25 GMT
  • EURUSD is higher again today
  • Momentum indicators confirm an upside recovery

EURUSD found some footing around the 1.1015 support level and returned to the upside thereafter. The price failed to penetrate the 1.1000 psychological level where any rally higher may prove valuable to the market. The red Tenkan-sen however remains flat above the blue Kijun-sen and the RSI is currently flirting with the 50 level. Moreover, the stochastic oscillator is trying to tick up in the oversold territory, indicating the end of the bearish correction.

The pair could improve above the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of 1.1085 to challenge a strong resistance around 1.1150. The 1.1200 area, however, which strictly capped bullish action last month, remains the big highlight.

A pull back may meet immediate support around the 1.1015 barrier, while slightly lower bears could try to overcome the 50-day SMA currently near 1.0965 and the 1.0950 level. Should the price retreat under these areas too, the 1.0870 bar and the 200-day SMA at 1.0860 could come under speculation.

In brief, EURUSD is facing upside pressure above 1.1000, with buyers waiting for a decisive close above 1.1200 to restore optimism over an up-trending market in the medium-term timeframe.

