Will EURUSD Take Its Bullish Chances?

By XM.com
  • EURUSD slows pace after a quick bounce to 1.1135
  • Short-term trendline in focus; technical bias remains positive
  • US retail sales due at 12:30 GMT

EURUSD started the week on the right foot, finishing Monday’s session comfortably higher, though around the short-term resistance trendline at 1.1135, which poses a risk.

The pair is currently lacking momentum, but the bulls are still in town according to the technical indicators. Hence, a close above 1.1135 could stage a new bull run towards the August peak of 1.1200, while a more exciting rally could target the upper band of the upward-sloping channel at 1.1275. Strikingly, the latter overlaps with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2021-2022 downtrend, a break of which could see a continuation towards the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the latest bearish wave at 1.1325.

In the event the price slips below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.1090, it could once again find support near the 1.1000 round-level. The 50-day SMA could come next into view near 1.0980, while the 1.0900-1.0940 zone might attract greater attention as the channel’s lower boundary, a long -term descending trendline, and the 50% Fibonacci mark are within the neighborhood.

To summarize, although EURUSD is encountering a fresh barrier around the 1.1135 region following a swift bounce back, bullish sentiment remains intact.

 

XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

