US 30 Index Records Another All-Time High

US 30 posts several days of gains

Price holds near upper band of ascending channel

Stochastic looks overbought

The US 30 cash index experienced a new all-time high during Monday’s session touching the 41,740 level. The price completed four consecutive green days following the strong rebound off the 40,000 psychological mark and continues to hold near the upper boundary of the upward sloping channel.

Technically, the stochastic oscillator is looking overbought as it is turning slightly lower above the 80 level, while the RSI is rising above the neutral threshold of 50.

If the price continues the upside pressure, immediate resistance could come at 42,120 which is the 161.8% Fibonacci extension level of the downward wave from the January 2022 high at 36,950 to the October 2022 low at 28,580. Steeper increases may open the way for the next round number at 43,000.

Alternatively, a decline beneath the previous high of 41,585 may send traders lower to the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at 41,000 ahead of the 50-day SMA at 40,500. Even lower, the area within 40,000-42,000 could be a critical territory for the bears.

In a nutshell, the US 30 index is creating higher highs, confirming the long-term bullish structure. Only a significant dive below the 200-day SMA, which currently lies at 39,000, could switch the outlook to negative.