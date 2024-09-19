Thu, Sep 19, 2024 @ 12:16 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisDollar Index Outlook: Lacks Direction Signals in Post-Fed Trading

Dollar Index Outlook: Lacks Direction Signals in Post-Fed Trading

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Wide post-Fed swings signal that the dollar is still looking for direction, as long-tailed Wednesday’s candle and long upper shadow forming today, support scenario of extended directionless mode.

Short-lived spike below psychological 100 support (hit 14-month low in immediate reaction to Fed’s decision) was followed by rise to one-week high, which failed to sustain gains, keeping the price within a range.

Confronting signals from a jumbo rate cut and renewed narrative of soft landing, due to still resilient economy, keep the dollar on hold for now.

On the other hand, daily studies remain in full bearish setup and contribute to signals of continuation of larger downtrend, after recent correction (100.38/101.79) was completed.

However, bears need to register a weekly close below 200WMA (100.33) and clear break below 100 level, to open way for extension of the bear-leg from 105.78 (Jun 28 high), towards a higher base at 99.20 zone (July 2023) and Fibo support at 98.92 61.8% of 89.15/114.72 uptrend).

Near-term action is expected to remain biased lower while holding below converged descending 10/20DMA’s (100.91/101.01).

Res: 100.91; 101.01; 101.37; 101.79.
Sup: 100.00; 99.86; 99.20; 98.92.

.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.