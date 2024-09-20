XAU/USD Outlook: Gold Surges to New All-Time High Above $2,600

Gold broke through psychological $2600 barrier and hit new all-time high on Friday morning, on track to register clear break higher after the resistance was cracked in post-Fed jump but resisted attack.

The yellow metal shined after market digested Fed’s decision, with prospects for more rate cuts, deteriorating geopolitical situation, growing uncertainty over fiscal conditions in a number of Western economies and ongoing destabilization of the US dollar, boosting its safe haven appeal.

Fresh bull-leg $2546 (low of a shallow correction) signals continuation of larger uptrend, with close above $2600 to confirm signal.

Gold is also on track for the second consecutive weekly gain, which came after a triple weekly Doji candles, adding to bullish continuation signals.

Gold price has moved at a high speed and rose from $2000 (which marked very strong resistance) to $2600 in about ten months.

The sentiment is very bullish and sustained break above $2600 would look for targets at $2628 and $2650 (Fibo projections) initially, with stronger bullish acceleration to bring in focus $2700.

Dips on partial profit taking should be shallow and mark positioning for further advance.

Res: 2614; 2628; 2636; 2650.

Sup: 2600; 2589; 2581; 2557.