Mon, Sep 23, 2024 @ 20:53 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAnalysts Predict Bitcoin's Price Will Rise to an All-Time High This Year

Analysts Predict Bitcoin’s Price Will Rise to an All-Time High This Year

FXOpen
By FXOpen

As reported by CNBC, Jeff Kendrick from Standard Chartered Bank forecasts that, against the backdrop of the Federal Reserve lowering interest rates, the BTC/USD exchange rate will reach an all-time high by the end of 2024:

→ up to $125,000 if Trump wins, who publicly expressed support for the cryptocurrency sector this summer.

→ up to approximately $75,000 if Harris wins. “A Harris victory would likely trigger an initial price decline, but we would expect dips to be bought as the market recognizes that progress on the regulatory front will still be forthcoming, and as other positive drivers take hold,” wrote Jeff Kendrick.

A technical analysis of Bitcoin’s chart today shows that, from a long-term perspective, the BTC/USD rate is developing within an upward channel, indicated in blue, with the following key points:

→ everything that has happened to the price since March can be interpreted as a correction (shown by the red channel) within the bullish trend, forming a bull flag pattern;

→ the last three lows around the lower boundary of the red channel form a bullish inverted “head and shoulders” pattern.

Given the above, it is reasonable to conclude that Jeff Kendrick anticipates a breakout of the bull flag and a continuation of Bitcoin’s price movement within the blue channel.

FXOpen offers the world’s most popular cryptocurrency CFDs*, including Bitcoin and Ethereum. Floating spreads, 1:2 leverage — at your service. Open your trading account now or learn more about crypto CFD trading with FXOpen.

*At FXOpen UK and FXOpen AU, Cryptocurrency CFDs are only available for trading by those clients categorised as Professional clients under FCA Rules and Professional clients under ASIC Rules respectively. They are not available for trading by Retail clients.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.