S&P 500 ($SPX) Elliott Wave Sequence Remains Bullish

Short Term Elliott Wave View in S&P 500 ($SPX) suggests that cycle from 8.5.2024 low is in progress as a 5 waves impulse. Up from 8.5.2024 low, wave (1) ended at 5651.62 and dips in wave (2) ended at 5402.62. Internal subdivision of wave (2) unfolded as a zigzag structure where wave A ended at 5480.54, wave B ended at 5522.47, and wave C lower ended at 5402.62. This completed wave (2) in higher degree.

Index has turned higher in wave (3) with internal subdivision as another impulse in lesser degree. Up from wave (2), wave 1 ended at 5495.14 and wave 2 pullback ended at 5406.96. Up from wave 2, wave ((i)) ended at 5560.41 and dips in wave ((ii)) ended at 5528.86. Wave ((iii)) higher ended at 5670.81 and pullback in wave ((iv)) ended at 5614.05. Final leg wave ((v)) ended at 5689.75 which completed wave 3 in higher degree. Pullback in wave 4 ended at 5615.08. Index has extended higher again in wave 5. Near term, as far as pivot at 5401. low stays intact, expect pullback to find support in 3, 7, 11 swing for more upside.

S&P 500 (SPX) 30 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

SPX Elliott Wave Video