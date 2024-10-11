Fri, Oct 11, 2024 @ 06:29 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURUSD Wave Analysis

EURUSD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • EURUSD broke support zone
  • Likely to fall to support level 1.0875

EURUSD currency pair under the bearish pressure after the earlier breakout of the support zone located between the key support level 1.1000 (former monthly low from September) and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from July.

The breakout of this support zone accelerated the active minor impulse wave c of wave (iv) from the end of August.

Given the simultaneously bearish euro sentiment and bullish US dollar sentiment, EURUSD currency pair be expected to fall further to the next support level 1.0875, low of wave ii from August.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.