GBP/JPY Nearing Strong Resistance Zone

GBP/JPY has been in a strong bullish phase, but five-wave bullish cycle within wave (5) up from 2022 swing lows can be completed after recent strong reversal down back below channel support lines. In fact, drop from the high is impulsive on a smaller time frame, so it’s wave A that stabilized near 178 support area as expected. As such, current rise is corrective, ideally B wave that can be still in progress as a bigger correction before a continuation lower for wave C. Ideal resistance is at that channel line, from the outside, around 196 – 200 area.

GBP/JPY is looking for a higher resistance within wave C of (B) in the 4-hour chart, as it can be now breaking out of subwave »iv« triangle into subwave »v« of C, so keep an eye on next strong 196 – 200 resistance zone, from where bears for a higher degree wave (C) may show up.