Wed, Oct 23, 2024 @ 02:56 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisSilver Wave Analysis

Silver Wave Analysis

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com
  • Silver under bullish pressure
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 36.00

Silver is under bullish pressure after the earlier breakout of the resistance level 32.40 (which has been steadily reversing the price from the middle of May) intersecting with the resistance trendline of the daily up channel from the start of August.

The breakout of the resistance level 32.40 accelerated the active short-term impulse wave 3 of the higher impulse wave (3) from the start of September.

Given the clear daily uptrend, Silver can be expected to rise toward the next resistance level 36.00, the target price for the completion of the active impulse wave (3).

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.