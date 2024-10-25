Elliott Wave View: 5 Swing Sequence in Bitcoin (BTCUSD) Favors Higher

Fri, Oct 25, 2024 @ 14:40 GMT
Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Short Term Elliott Wave View in Bitcoin (BTCUSD) suggests that rally from 8.5.2024 low is in 5 swing. As 5 swing is a motive sequence, this favors further upside in Bitcoin. 1 hour chart below shows the decline to 58,867 ended wave 2. The crypto-currency has extended higher in wave 3 with internal subdivision as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave. Up from wave 2, wave (i) ended at 63,455 and pullback in wave (ii) ended at 62,039. The crypto-currency extended higher in wave (iii) towards 67,922 and pullback in wave (iv) ended at 64,802. Final leg wave (v) ended at 69,487 which completed wave ((i)) in higher degree.

Pullback in wave ((ii)) unfolded as a zigzag Elliott Wave structure. Down from wave ((i)), wave (a) ended at 66,559 and wave (b) rally ended at 67,784. Bitcoin then extended lower in wave (c) towards 65,000 which completed wave ((ii)) in higher degree. The crypto-currency has extended higher in wave ((iii)), but it still needs to break above wave ((i)) at 69,487 to rule out a double correction. Near term, as far as pivot at 58,867 low stays intact, expect dips to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further upside.

Bitcoin (BTCUSD) 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World.

