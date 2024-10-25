Fri, Oct 25, 2024 @ 14:41 GMT
USD/JPY May Face Resistance, At Least Temporary One

USD/JPY May Face Resistance, At Least Temporary One

Elliott Wave Financial Service
By Elliott Wave Financial Service

USDJPY made big, sharp and impulsive sell-off through summer. That was wave (A) that caused a bounce in last two months, for a rally in (B) which is now at important 153-155 resistance, but there’s no evidence of a reversal yet, unless we see a bearish intraday impulse, below 146.50, where overlap will likely confirm end of subwave C on 4h time frame.

However, due to strong rise, keep in mind that current rally could also be a five-wave impulse into first leg A of a bigger and larger A-B-C corrective rally in wave (B) according to the secondary count, especially if we respect what yields/notes are doing, but even in this case, we can expect a reversal down within wave B soon.

Elliott Wave Financial Service
Elliott Wave Financial Servicehttp://www.ew-forecast.com/
Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.

Learn Forex Trading

