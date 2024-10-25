USD/JPY May Face Resistance, At Least Temporary One

USDJPY made big, sharp and impulsive sell-off through summer. That was wave (A) that caused a bounce in last two months, for a rally in (B) which is now at important 153-155 resistance, but there’s no evidence of a reversal yet, unless we see a bearish intraday impulse, below 146.50, where overlap will likely confirm end of subwave C on 4h time frame.

However, due to strong rise, keep in mind that current rally could also be a five-wave impulse into first leg A of a bigger and larger A-B-C corrective rally in wave (B) according to the secondary count, especially if we respect what yields/notes are doing, but even in this case, we can expect a reversal down within wave B soon.