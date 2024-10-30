Wed, Oct 30, 2024 @ 04:47 GMT
GBPAUD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • GBPAUD broke resistance zone
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 2.0000

GBPAUD currency pair recently broke the resistance zone located between the resistance level 1.9700 (former multi-month high from September) and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from August.

The breakout of this resistance zone accelerated the impulse wave (C) of the primary ABC correction 2 from the start of October.

GBPAUD be expected to rise further in the active impulse wave (C) toward the next round resistance level 2.0000 (which stopped the sharp upward impulse wave (5) in August).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

