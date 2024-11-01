Fri, Nov 01, 2024 @ 01:42 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNasdaq-100 Wave Analysis

Nasdaq-100 Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • Nasdaq-100 reversed from resistance level 20600.00
  • Likely to fall to support level 20000.00

Nasdaq-100 index recently reversed down from the major resistance level 20600.00 (which stopped the previous sharp upward impulse wave (A) at the start of July), strengthened by the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from the resistance level 20600.00 created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Bearish Engulfing.

Given the strength of the resistance level 20600.00 and the triple bearish divergence on the daily Stochastic indicator, the Nasdaq-100 index can be expected to fall further to the next round support level 20000.00 (which stopped the earlier wave ii).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.