EURGBP Wave Analysis

By FxPro
    EURGBP reversed from long-term support level 0.8265

  •  Likely to rise to resistance level 0.8365

EURGBP currency pair previously reversed up from the long-term support level 0.8265 (former powerful support from the start of 2022) coinciding with the lower weekly Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from the support level 0.8265 stopped the previous impulse wave 3.

Given the strength of the nearby support level 0.8265 and the oversold weekly Stochastic, EURGBP currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 0.8365.

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

