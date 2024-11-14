GBP/USD Outlook: Steep Post-US Election Bear Leg Extends Below 1.2700

Cable continues to trend lower, riding on the wave of so-called Trump trades, as dollar rose significantly on post-election euphoria.

Steep bear leg extends into fifth consecutive day and hit new multi-week low, coming close to target at 1.2664 (Aug 8 low) guarding 1.2612 (June 27 low) on renewed probe through 1.2700 support, after bears cracked this level on Wednesday but failed to register close below it.

Oversold conditions so far do not impact bears, but some price adjustment should be expected in coming sessions.

Broken Fibo support at 1.2732 reverted to initial resistance, with 200DMA (1.2818) to cap upticks and keep larger bearish structure intact for fresh push lower.

Res: 1.2700; 1.2782; 1.2818; 1.2836.

Sup: 1.2664; 1.2612; 1.2599; 1.2567.