Thu, Nov 14, 2024 @ 13:43 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD Outlook: Steep Post-US Election Bear Leg Extends Below 1.2700

GBP/USD Outlook: Steep Post-US Election Bear Leg Extends Below 1.2700

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Cable continues to trend lower, riding on the wave of so-called Trump trades, as dollar rose significantly on post-election euphoria.

Steep bear leg extends into fifth consecutive day and hit new multi-week low, coming close to target at 1.2664 (Aug 8 low) guarding 1.2612 (June 27 low) on renewed probe through 1.2700 support, after bears cracked this level on Wednesday but failed to register close below it.

Oversold conditions so far do not impact bears, but some price adjustment should be expected in coming sessions.

Broken Fibo support at 1.2732 reverted to initial resistance, with 200DMA (1.2818) to cap upticks and keep larger bearish structure intact for fresh push lower.

Res: 1.2700; 1.2782; 1.2818; 1.2836.
Sup: 1.2664; 1.2612; 1.2599; 1.2567.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.