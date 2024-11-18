Bitcoin’s Price Has Risen by About 30% Since the Start of the Month

As the BTC/USD chart indicates:

→ At the start of November, Bitcoin’s price was around the $70,000 level.

→ Today, a single coin is trading for approximately $92,000.

On 12 November, when we last analysed Bitcoin’s price, we:

→ Highlighted factors driving bullish sentiment.

→ Identified a long-term ascending channel.

→ Predicted a potential correction after surpassing the psychological $90k level.

Now, let’s focus on the technical analysis of the hourly BTC/USD chart, which shows that:

→ Since 5 November (when confirmations of Trump’s election victory started emerging), the price has formed a steep ascending channel (marked in blue).

→ Indeed, the bulls failed to firmly establish themselves above the psychological level, resulting in a correction (marked with a red arrow) last week.

→ The lower boundary of the blue channel acted as support (indicated by the black arrow), allowing the bulls to attempt a trend recovery and achieve their first milestone—breaking a local descending trendline (marked in red).

It is possible that bullish progress will continue, potentially bringing Bitcoin closer to the significant $100,000 mark per coin.

