Gold and WTI Crude Oil Prices Signal Bullish Bias

Gold price started a fresh increase above the $2,600 resistance level. WTI Crude oil prices climbed higher above $70.00 and might extend gains.

Important Takeaways for Gold and WTI Crude Oil Prices Analysis Today

Gold price started a steady increase from the $2,535 zone against the US Dollar.

A connecting bullish trend line is forming with support near $2,645 on the hourly chart of gold at FXOpen.

WTI Crude oil prices extended gains above the $68.50 and $70.00 resistance levels.

There is a key bullish trend line forming with support at $70.30 on the hourly chart of XTI/USD at FXOpen.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of Gold at FXOpen, the price formed a base near the $2,535 zone. The price started a steady increase above the $2,600 and $2,605 resistance levels.

There was a decent move above the 50-hour simple moving average and $2,675. The bulls pushed the price above the $2,700 resistance zone. Finally, the bears appeared near $2,720. A high was formed near $2,720 and the price is now consolidating gains.

The price dipped a few points below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $2,536 swing low to the $2,720 high. The RSI is now below 50 and the price is now approaching a connecting bullish trend line with support near $2,645.

If there is a downside break below the $2,645 support, the price might decline further. In the stated case, the price might drop toward the $2,605 support or the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $2,536 swing low to the $2,720 high. The next major support sits at $2,585.

Immediate resistance is near the $2,710 level. The next major resistance is near the $2,720 level. An upside break above the $2,720 resistance could send Gold price toward $2,740. Any more gains may perhaps set the pace for an increase toward the $2,750 level.

Oil Price Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of WTI Crude Oil at FXOpen, the price started a major upward move from $66.50 against the US Dollar. The price gained bullish momentum after it broke the $68.50 resistance and the 50-hour simple moving average.

The bulls pushed the price above the $70.00 and $70.30 resistance levels. The recent high was formed at $71.36 and the price started a downside correction. There was a minor move below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $69.19 swing low to the $71.36 high.

The RSI is still above the 50 level and there is a key bullish trend line forming with support at $70.30. Immediate support on the downside is near the trend line zone.

The next major support on the WTI crude oil chart is near the $70.00 zone or the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $69.19 swing low to the $71.36 high, below which the price could test the $69.20 zone.

If there is a downside break, the price might decline toward $68.50. Any more losses may perhaps open the doors for a move toward the $66.50 support zone.

If the price climbs higher again, it could face resistance near $71.35. The next major resistance is near the $72.20 level. Any more gains might send the price toward the $74.50 level.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.