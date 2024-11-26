Tue, Nov 26, 2024 @ 07:59 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisElliott Wave View: Oil (CL) Short Term May See More Downside

Elliott Wave View: Oil (CL) Short Term May See More Downside

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Short Term Elliott Wave View in Oil (CL) suggests that cycle from 10.8.2024 high is in progress as a 5 waves impulse. Down from 10.8.2024 high, wave 1 ended at 66.72. Wave 2 rally ended at 72.89 as the 1 hour chart below shows. It has then turned lower again in wave 3. Down from wave 2, wave (i) ended at 70.94 and wave (ii) bounce ended at 71.64. Wave (iii) lower ended at 66.94 and wave (iv) rally ended at 69.39. Final wave (v) lower ended at 66.61 which completed wave ((i)). Oil then rallied in wave ((ii)) with internal subdivision of a zigzag.

Up from wave ((i)), wave (a) ended at 70.15 and wave (b) ended at 68.75. Wave (c) higher ended at 71.51 which completed wave ((ii)). Oil has turned lower and structure of the decline looks impulsive. Down from wave ((ii)), wave i ended at 70.4 and wave ii ended at 71.24. Wave iii lower ended at 68.57. Expect wave iv to end soon and then it should turn lower in wave v to complete wave (i). Afterwards, expect oil to rally in wave (ii) in 3, 7, or 11 swing before the decline resumes. Near term, as far as pivot at 72.89 high stays intact, expect rally to fail in 3, 7, 11 swing for more downside.

Oil (CL) 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

CL Elliott Wave Video

YouTube

By loading the video, you agree to YouTube’s privacy policy.
Learn more

Load video

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.