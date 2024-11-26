Tue, Nov 26, 2024 @ 17:03 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUDCAD Rebounds from Near Key Uptrend Line

AUDCAD Rebounds from Near Key Uptrend Line

XM.com
By XM.com
  • AUDCAD rebounds after consolidating near key uptrend line
  • RSI and MACD are suggesting that momentum may be turning positive
  • A break above 50-day EMA could confirm more advances
  • For the outlook to darken, a dip below 0.9015 may be needed

AUDCAD rebounded on Tuesday, after hitting support near the uptrend line drawn from the low of September 27, 2023, and the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA). Although the pair corrected decently after hitting a 21-month high of 0.9375 on September 30, the latest rebound keeps the broader uptrend intact.

The RSI and the MACD support the case for some more advances in the short run. The former has turned up and looks ready to cross above 50, while the latter, although negative, has already crossed above its trigger line.

If the bulls manage to climb above the 50-day EMA, they may feel confident to push the action towards the 0.9305 zone, or the 21-month high of 0.9375. That said, a break higher may be a stronger bullish signal as it would confirm a higher high on the weekly chart. Such a move could pave the way towards the 0.9550 zone, marked as resistance by the high of January 26, 2023.

For the outlook to turn bearish, the price may need to fall below 0.9015.  Such a dip would not only solidify the break of the aforementioned uptrend line, but also confirm a lower low. The bears may then be encouraged to dive all the way down to the low of August 5 at 0.8855.

To recap, AUDCAD has been trading above a solid uptrend line since September 2023, and just this week, it rebounded after consolidating for a while near that zone. This keeps the broader outlook cautiously positive.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.