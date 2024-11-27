Wed, Nov 27, 2024 @ 06:52 GMT
WTI Crude Oil Teeter: Could Another Drop Be Looming?

WTI Crude Oil Teeter: Could Another Drop Be Looming?

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • WTI Crude Oil prices are struggling to clear the $71.20 resistance zone.
  • A connecting bearish trend line is forming with resistance at $70.90 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Bitcoin corrected gains and traded below the $95,000 support.
  • The US GDP could grow 2.8% in Q3 2024 (Preliminary).

WTI Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

WTI Crude Oil price failed to extend gains above $71.50 and $71.65. It started a fresh decline and traded below the key support at $70.50.

Looking at the 4-hour chart of XTI/USD, the price traded below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $66.71 swing low to the $71.65 high. The price even settled below the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour) and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour).

On the downside, the first major support sits near the $68.60 zone. It is close to the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $66.71 swing low to the $71.65 high.

A daily close below $68.60 could open the doors for a larger decline. The next major support is $66.50. Any more losses might send oil prices toward $62.00 in the coming days.

On the upside, it faces resistance near the $70.00 level. The next major resistance is near the $70.80 zone. There is also a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance at $70.90 on the same chart. The main hurdle is still near the $71.50 zone, above which the price may perhaps accelerate higher.

In the stated case, it could even visit the $72.80 resistance. Any more gains might call for a test of the $75.00 resistance zone in the near term.

Looking at Bitcoin, the bulls struggle to push the price toward the $100,000 level and the price started a downside correction below $95,000.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 217K, versus 213K previous.
  • US Durable Goods Orders for Oct 2024 – Forecast +0.5% versus -0.7% previous.
  • US Gross Domestic Product for Q3 2024 (Preliminary) – Forecast 2.8% versus previous 2.8%.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Learn Forex Trading

