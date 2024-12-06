Fri, Dec 06, 2024 @ 07:44 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDCAD Wave Analysis

USDCAD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • USDCAD reversed from pivotal resistance level 1.4080
  • Likely to fall to support level 1.3990

USDCAD currency pair today reversed down from the pivotal resistance level 1.4080 (which has been reversing the pair from the start of November) standing near the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The latest downward reversal from resistance level 1.4080 is the 5th consecutive failed attempt to break above this level – which signals its strength.

USDCAD currency pair can be expected to fall toward the next support level 1.3990 (low of the previous minor correction from the end of last month).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.