Wed, Dec 11, 2024 @ 17:35 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURJPY Aims for 161.00, Gets Blocked by 20-Day SMA

EURJPY Aims for 161.00, Gets Blocked by 20-Day SMA

XM.com
By XM.com
  • EURJPY continues rebound from 2½-month low
  • But meets obstacles in race towards 161 level

EURJPY has bounced back by more than 2% from the early December two-and-a-half-month low of 156.16. But the rebound has had a setback today, failing to get past the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at 160.51.

The momentum indicators remain bullish, however, so there is a strong case for further gains in the short term. The stochastics have just entered the overbought region and a bearish crossover of the %K and %D lines doesn’t look imminent, while the RSI is steadily climbing below the 50 level.

If the bulls can overcome the immediate resistance at the 20-day SMA, the next hurdle is slightly higher at the 161.00 mark followed by the 162.00 level. Even higher, there’s likely to be some resistance around the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the July-August downleg at 162.41 and the 50-day SMA at 162.63. Clearing these obstacles would pave the way for the 200-day SMA at 164.70, which lies slightly below the 50% Fibonacci of 164.90.

However, for the medium-term picture to turn decisively bullish again, EURJPY would need to surpass the October 31 peak of 166.68.

On the other hand, if the positive momentum starts to wane and the price turns lower, there could be some support around 158.00 before attention turns to the December low of 156.16. A break beneath this trough would shift the medium-term outlook to bearish.

In a nutshell, EURJPY has a good chance of extending its rebound despite the several barriers ahead, but the medium-term trend will only be decided once there’s a climb above 166.68 or a drop below 156.16.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.