WTI Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • WTI broke daily Triangle
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 70.90

WTI crude oil today broke the resistance trendline of the daily Triangle from the end of October, inside which the price has been moving from October.

The breakout of this Triangle continues the active short-term impulse wave (iii) of the higher order impulse wave 3 from the middle of November.

WTI crude oil can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 70.90, the breakout of which can lead to further gains toward 71.40.

FxPro
FxPro
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

