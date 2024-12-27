Fri, Dec 27, 2024 @ 10:17 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY Analysis: Pair Reaches 5-Month High

USD/JPY Analysis: Pair Reaches 5-Month High

FXOpen
By FXOpen

The Japanese yen remains under pressure, trading near a five-month low against the US dollar. This trend is primarily driven by differences in monetary policy approaches.

On one side, the Federal Reserve maintains a hawkish stance, signalling a gradual slowing of monetary easing in 2025.

On the other, the Bank of Japan continues its cautious approach to policy tightening, as confirmed by a Reuters report published today. Although Japan’s Finance Minister issued warnings this week about potential market interventions, these statements have had little immediate impact.

According to technical analysis of the USD/JPY chart, the pair is trending within a well-defined upward channel (marked in blue) with the following notable developments:

→ In September, the psychological level of 140 yen per dollar served as strong support for bulls, while in December, this shifted to 150 yen per dollar (as indicated by arrows).

→ Since September, price movements have established a steeper upward channel (highlighted in purple).

→ The pair has now reached the median line of the longer-term blue channel, suggesting a potential for more stable trading. This stability may also be supported by reduced trading activity during the holiday season.

The current price action mirrors the conditions seen in summer 2024, when the pair steadily rose toward the critical level of 160 yen per dollar. As we enter early 2025, bulls may once again test this key threshold, seeking to push the pair higher.

Trade over 50 forex markets 24 hours a day with FXOpen. Take advantage of low commissions, deep liquidity, and spreads from 0.0 pips. Open your FXOpen account now or learn more about trading forex with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.