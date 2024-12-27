Fri, Dec 27, 2024 @ 16:32 GMT
EURUSD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • EURUSD reversed from powerful support level 1.0350
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 1.0460

EURUSD currency pair recently reversed up with the daily Morning Star from the powerful support level 1.0350 (which stopped the previous sharp downward impulse wave 1 at the end of November).

The upward reversal from the support level 1.0350 started the active short-term correction iv.

Given the strength of the support level 1.0350 and the moderately bearish USD sentiment seen today, EURUSD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1.0460 (former support from the start of December).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

