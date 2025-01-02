EURCHF Wave Analysis

EURCHF reversed from resistance zone Likely to fall to support level 0.9350

EURCHF currency pair today reversed down from the resistance area located between pivotal resistance level 0.9430 (which has been steadily reversing the price from the start of October) intersecting with the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from the resistance level 0.9430 will create the daily Shooting Star candlesticks reversal pattern – if the pair closes today near the current levels.

Given the predominant daily downtrend, EURCHF currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 0.9350.