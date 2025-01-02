EURCHF Wave Analysis

Thu, Jan 02, 2025 @ 10:56 GMT
    EURCHF reversed from resistance zone

  •  Likely to fall to support level 0.9350

EURCHF currency pair today reversed down from the resistance area located between pivotal resistance level 0.9430 (which has been steadily reversing the price from the start of October) intersecting with the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from the resistance level 0.9430 will create the daily Shooting Star candlesticks reversal pattern – if the pair closes today near the current levels.

Given the predominant daily downtrend, EURCHF currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 0.9350.

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

