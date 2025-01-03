Fri, Jan 03, 2025 @ 21:42 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Growth Halted But With Upside Risks

Gold Growth Halted But With Upside Risks

FxPro
By FxPro

The pressure on risk assets on 31 December and 2 January, including a 1.5% rise in the dollar over the period, has not prevented Gold from strengthening. Although the market amplitude is still rather unimpressive, a simultaneous rise in the dollar and gold as equities fall is characteristic of periods of safe-haven traction.

If these sentiments find a solid footing, we could see the dollar’s bullish momentum develop. Much depends on the trade war situation. The further distancing of production chains is a signal for global speculators to step up their gold buying in anticipation of China and other emerging markets favouring gold over dollar-denominated bonds.

As with tariff uncertainty, the technical picture offers arguments for both bulls and bears.

Gold tested its 50-day moving average in the first trading session of the new year. A dip below it in November broke the uptrend and sent gold into a consolidation phase after a 12-month rally of more than 50%. Failure to stay above this curve for long in November, December and early January looks like a bearish signal: too many sellers looking to take profits.

However, the longer-term picture is bearish as the recent pullback looks like a shallow correction to the 76.4% level of the advance. Such shallow corrections are characteristic of strong bull markets. Breaking through the historic highs above $2800 in the next few months will signal the start of growth towards the $3400 area. The cancellation of this scenario will be a failure below $2550 ($100 below current prices), but even then, there is a chance that we will see a transition to a classic correction rather than a long-term reversal.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.