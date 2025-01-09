Thu, Jan 09, 2025 @ 12:57 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNFP Trading Idea

NFP Trading Idea

FBS
By FBS

Fundamental review

Recent data signals a resilient US labor market:

  • Weekly jobless claims dropped by 10,000 to 201,000 — the lowest level since February.
  • The latest JOLTS report shows job openings hitting a six-month high, driven by business services.

According to Bloomberg, traders have now pushed back expectations for a Fed rate cut to July.

Given these indicators, the US economy appears stable rather than overheated, suggesting that the upcoming NFP could exceed forecasts — a bullish sign for the USD.

Trading ideas

XAUUSD

XAUUSD is moving upwards, aiming to retest the FVG zone at the 2675 resistance level, aligned with the golden Fibonacci ratio. 50-MA crosses the 100-MA up, giving fuel for the short-term rise to the FVG with the further correction to the 2640 support at the 38.2 Fibonacci.

EURUSD

EURUSD navigates downwards within a trendline and is currently facing the 1.0300 support.

The 100-MA crosses the 200-MA down, giving a sign of a global downtrend for the Euro. The targets are 1.0070 at the 261.0 Fibonacci ratio.

FBS
FBShttps://fbs.com/
FBS is an international brand present in over 100 countries. Independent companies united by the FBS brand are devoted to its clients and offer them opportunities to trade Margin FX and CFD's.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.