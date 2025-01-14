USDCHF Wave Analysis

USDCHF broke resistance level 0.9130 Likely to rise to resistance level 0.9225

USDCHF currency pair recently broke the resistance level 0.9130, which stopped the previous impulse wave i at the start of January, as can be seen below.

The breakout of the resistance level 0.9130 accelerated the active impulse wave iii, which belongs to the higher impulse waves 3 and (3).

Given the sharp daily uptrend, strongly bullish US dollar sentiment, USDCHF currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 0.9225 (former multi-month high from April of 2024 and the target for the completion of the active wave 3).