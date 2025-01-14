Tue, Jan 14, 2025 @ 08:10 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDCHF Wave Analysis

USDCHF Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
    USDCHF broke resistance level 0.9130

  • Likely to rise to resistance level 0.9225

USDCHF currency pair recently broke the resistance level 0.9130, which stopped the previous impulse wave i at the start of January, as can be seen below.

The breakout of the resistance level 0.9130 accelerated the active impulse wave iii, which belongs to the higher impulse waves 3 and (3).

Given the sharp daily uptrend, strongly bullish US dollar sentiment, USDCHF currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 0.9225 (former multi-month high from April of 2024 and the target for the completion of the active wave 3).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.