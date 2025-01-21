Tue, Jan 21, 2025 @ 09:05 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisElliott Wave View on GBPJPY Looking to Extend Lower in Wave 5

Elliott Wave View on GBPJPY Looking to Extend Lower in Wave 5

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Short Term Elliott Wave view in GBPJPY shows the decline from 12.30.2024 high is in progress as a 5 waves impulse. Down from 12.30.2024 high, wave 1 ended at 195.72 and wave 2 rally ended at 198.25. Pair has resumed lower in wave 3 towards 190.06 as the 30 minutes chart below shows. Wave 4 unfolded as a zigzag Elliott Wave structure. Up from wave 3, wave ((a)) ended at 192.91, wave ((b)) ended at 191.46 and wave ((c)) ended at 193.05. This completed wave 4 in higher degree.

Pair has turned lower in wave 5. Down from wave 4, wave (i) ended at 191.21 and wave (ii) ended at 192.4. Wave (iii) lower ended at 189.6 and wave (iv) ended at 190.2. Final leg wave (v) ended at 189.323 which completed wave ((i)) of 5. Pair corrected higher in wave ((ii)) with internal subdivision of a double three. Up from wave ((i)), wave (w) ended at 190.61 and wave (x) ended at 189.87. Final leg wave (y) ended at 192.01 which completed wave ((ii)) in higher degree. Near term, as far as pivot at 193.05 high stays intact, expect pair to extend lower.

GBPJPY 30 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

GBPJPY Elliott Wave Video

YouTube

By loading the video, you agree to YouTube’s privacy policy.
Learn more

Load video

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.