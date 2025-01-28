Tue, Jan 28, 2025 @ 15:26 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisBitcoin Price Holds Above $100k. For Now?

Bitcoin Price Holds Above $100k. For Now?

FXOpen
By FXOpen

In our previous analysis of the BTC/USD chart, we highlighted the increasing volatility in the cryptocurrency market leading up to Trump’s inauguration.

Today, the BTC/USD chart shows that the presidential inauguration triggered a peak in the ATR indicator, reflecting heightened market activity amid the launch of $TRUMP and $MELANIA memecoins. Crypto enthusiasts closely followed mentions of cryptocurrencies in Trump’s speech.

The last time the market was this volatile was in May 2022, when Bitcoin’s price plummeted following news of the collapse of the TerraUSD (UST) stablecoin and its associated LUNA token.

What could this current spike in activity signify?

Such an active and broad market creates opportunities for significant capital to adjust portfolios—perhaps locking in profits from long positions and opening short positions.

Technical analysis of the BTC/USD chart reveals that:

→ Bitcoin’s price movements since Trump’s victory in early November have established an upward trend, forming a channel (marked in blue on the chart).

→ As of today, the price has rebounded from the lower boundary of this channel, and the bearish break below the psychological $100k level proved to be false.

However, what if significant players have insights into upcoming events that could have a bearish impact on the Bitcoin market? If such events occur, they may drive the price below $100k and lead to an attempt to break the channel’s lower boundary.

FXOpen offers the world’s most popular cryptocurrency CFDs*, including Bitcoin and Ethereum. Floating spreads, 1:2 leverage — at your service. Open your trading account now or learn more about crypto CFD trading with FXOpen.

*At FXOpen UK, Cryptocurrency CFDs are only available for trading by those clients categorised as Professional clients under FCA Rules. They are not available for trading by Retail clients.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.