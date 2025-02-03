Mon, Feb 03, 2025 @ 17:23 GMT
Crude Oil: More Weakness After Rally

Elliott Wave Financial Service
By Elliott Wave Financial Service

Crude oil started the week with some volatility, driven by tariffs and trade war concerns. Despite the initial recovery, I see this as a temporary corrective reaction higher in Elliott wave terms, and that sooner or later weakness could resume. The most important is a five-wave impulsive decline from above $79, that suggests that the trend may have shifted, signaling further downside after an intraday wave B rally.

The first resistance is already around 75.16, but with the sharp price movement into this area, I think there’s room for slightly higher prices within the a-b-c structure. Still, I expect bears to be back this week, as long as the market remains below the 79.36 invalidation level.

Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.

