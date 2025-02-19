Wed, Feb 19, 2025 @ 06:44 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisBitcoin Fights To Break Free—Can It Rise Above Key Levels?

Bitcoin Fights To Break Free—Can It Rise Above Key Levels?

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Bitcoin price is consolidating above the $94,000 support zone.
  • BTC is facing hurdles near a key bearish trend line with resistance at $97,250 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Ethereum price is struggling to gain pace for a move above $2,850 and $3,000.
  • GBP/USD aims for a move above the 1.2630 and 1.2650 levels.

Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis

Bitcoin price made a couple of attempts to settle above $100,000 against the US Dollar. However, BTC bears remained active and prevented a steady increase.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the price remained stable above the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $91,352 swing low to the $102,295 high, but it is also below the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour) and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour).

On the upside, the price could face resistance near the $97,500 level and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour). There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance at $97,250 on the same chart.

The next key resistance is $100,000 and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour). A successful close above $100,000 might start another steady increase. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise toward the $105,000 level.

Immediate support is near the $95,500 level. The next key support sits at $94,000. A downside break below $94,000 might send Bitcoin toward the $92,000 support. Any more losses might send the price toward the $91,200 support zone.

Looking at Ethereum, there was a recovery wave above $2,650 but the bears remained active near the $2,850 resistance zone.

Today’s Economic Releases

  • US Housing Starts for Jan 2025 (MoM) – Forecast 1.40M, versus 1.499M previous.
  • US Building Permits for Jan 2025 (MoM) – Forecast 1.460M, versus 1.482M previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.