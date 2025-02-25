Tue, Feb 25, 2025 @ 05:47 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisCADCHF Technical Analysis

CADCHF Technical Analysis

FBS
By FBS

Bank of Canada (BoC) Governor Macklem has recently said the economy is improving due to stronger consumer demand but warned that a trade war with the US could cause serious harm. He estimated that such a conflict could shrink Canada’s economy by nearly 3% over two years and lower long-term growth by 2.5%. Macklem emphasized that the situation is uncertain, and the BoC will adjust its policy as needed at the 12th Mar. meeting. The Canadian Dollar (CAD) weakened last week, particularly against the Japanese Yen (JPY), falling below 105 to its lowest level since last September. This drop broke a key support level, suggesting the CAD could decline further. Diverging policies between the BoC and Bank of Japan (BoJ) and trade tensions may continue to pressure the CAD.

CADCHF – H4 Timeframe

The price action on the 4-hour timeframe chart of CADCHF has recently been rejected off the demand zone at the origin of a double break of structure pattern. This has led to a reversal in the initial bearish momentum, thus implying a change in the trend. At present, the bullish impulse is expected to push prices to create a new higher high.

CADCHF – H3 Timeframe

The 3-hour timeframe chart of CADCHF shows a more detailed presentation of the double break of structure pattern, showing the swept low, the initial high, and the induced high. Such price behavior often confirms a change in the character of the market sentiment.

Analyst’s Expectations:

  • Direction: Bullish
  • Target- 0.63786
  • Invalidation- 0.62807

FBS
FBShttps://fbs.com/
FBS is an international brand present in over 100 countries. Independent companies united by the FBS brand are devoted to its clients and offer them opportunities to trade Margin FX and CFD's.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.