WTI Oil Falls Below $70 per Barrel as Tariff Concerns Further Sour Sentiment

WTI oil price fell below psychological $70 support on Tuesday and hit the lowest levels in two months.

Oil was down nearly 3% on renewed fears about the global economy and lower demand after the latest economic data showed that German economy contracted for the second straight quarter and US consumer confidence declined at the fastest pace since mid-2021.

Strong concerns among investors were also fueled by US tariffs on imports, as President Trump signaled that initially delayed tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico, will be implemented according to the schedule – at the beginning of next month.

Tariffs on China’s goods imports further contribute to negative outlook, as this would directly fuel inflation, while consequences of trade war would be significant.

Negative fundamentals continue to sour the sentiment and raise pressure on oil prices.

Sustained break below $70/$69.90 supports (psychological / Fibo 76.4% of $66.98/$79.35 rally) to further firm bearish stance and risk dip towards weekly base at $67.00/66.30 zone (Oct/Dec 2024).

Broken $70 zone reverted to solid resistance which should ideally cap.

Res: 69.79; 70.00; 70.83; 71.44

Sup: 68.44; 67.70; 66.98; 66.54