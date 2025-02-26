GBP/USD Gains Strength While EUR/GBP Recovers

GBP/USD is attempting a fresh increase from the 1.2600 zone. EUR/GBP is gaining pace and might extend its upward move above the 0.8300 zone.

Important Takeaways for GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Analysis Today

The British Pound is attempting a decent increase above the 1.2620 zone against the US Dollar.

There is a connecting bullish trend line forming with support at 1.2625 on the hourly chart of GBP/USD at FXOpen.

EUR/GBP started a fresh increase above the 0.8285 resistance zone.

There is a major bullish trend line forming with support at 0.8300 on the hourly chart at FXOpen.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of GBP/USD at FXOpen, the pair started a downside correction from the 1.2690 zone. The British Pound traded below the 1.2650 zone against the US Dollar.

A low was formed near 1.2605 and the pair is now attempting a recovery wave. There was a break above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.2690 swing high to the 1.2605 low.

The pair even spiked above the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.2690 swing high to the 1.2605 low and settled above the 50-hour simple moving average.

On the upside, the GBP/USD chart indicates that the pair is facing resistance near 1.2675. The next major resistance is near the 1.2690 level. If the RSI moves above 60 and the pair climbs above 1.2690, there could be another rally. In the stated case, the pair could rise toward the 1.2750 level or even 1.2820.

On the downside, there is a major support forming near 1.2625. There is also a connecting bullish trend line forming with support at 1.2625. If there is a downside break below the 1.2625 support, the pair could accelerate lower.

The next major support is near the 1.2605 zone, below which the pair could test 1.2560. Any more losses could lead the pair toward the 1.2525 support.

EUR/GBP Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of EUR/GBP at FXOpen, the pair started a fresh increase from the 0.8265 zone. The Euro traded above the 0.8285 level to move into a positive zone against the British Pound.

The EUR/GBP chart suggests that the pair settled above the 50-hour simple moving average and 0.8300. Immediate resistance is near 0.8305. The next major resistance for the bulls is near the 0.8320 zone.

A close above the 0.8320 level might accelerate gains. In the stated case, the bulls may perhaps aim for a test of 0.8365. Any more gains might send the pair toward the 0.8400 level in the coming days.

Immediate support sits near a major bullish trend line at 0.8300 and the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 0.8275 swing low to the 0.8305 high. The next major support is near the 0.8285 zone.

The 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 0.8275 swing low to the 0.8305 high is also at 0.8285. A downside break below the 0.8285 support might call for more downsides.

In the stated case, the pair could drop toward the 0.8265 support level. Any more losses might send the pair toward the 0.8240 level in the near term.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.