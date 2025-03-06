Bitcoin Wave Analysis

Bitcoin reversed from support zone

Likely to rise to resistance level 95000.00

Bitcoin recently reversed up multiple times from the support zone located between the key support level 82550.00 standing near the lower daily Bollinger Band and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from September.

The upward reversal from this support zone created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Hammer Doji.

Bitcoin can be expected to rise toward the next resistance level 95000.00, which reversed the price sharply earlier this month.