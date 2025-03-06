Thu, Mar 06, 2025 @ 03:25 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisBitcoin Wave Analysis

Bitcoin Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • Bitcoin reversed from support zone
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 95000.00

Bitcoin recently reversed up multiple times from the support zone located between the key support level 82550.00 standing near the lower daily Bollinger Band and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from September.

The upward reversal from this support zone created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Hammer Doji.

Bitcoin can be expected to rise toward the next resistance level 95000.00, which reversed the price sharply earlier this month.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.