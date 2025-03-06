Thu, Mar 06, 2025 @ 03:25 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURUSD Wave Analysis

EURUSD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • EURUSD broke the resistance zone
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 1.0900

EURUSD currency pair recently broke the resistance zone between the resistance level 1.0625 (former monthly high from December), 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from November and the resistance trendline of the daily up channel from January.

The breakup of this resistance zone accelerated the active impulse wave C of the medium-term ABC correction B from January.

Given the strongly bearish US dollar sentiment, EURUSD can be expected to rise toward the next resistance level 1.0900, the target price for the completion of the active impulse wave C.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.