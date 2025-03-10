Mon, Mar 10, 2025 @ 21:42 GMT
XNG/USD Analysis: Natural Gas Price Hits Over Two-Year High

FXOpen
By FXOpen

On 27 January, while analysing the natural gas chart, we noted that price fluctuations:

→ Were forming an ascending channel.

→ Identified $3.700 as a key resistance level.

As shown on the XNG/USD chart, bears had control in late January but failed to maintain their grip. Since then:

→ Natural gas prices have continued their upward trajectory.

→ The $3.700 level was breached, becoming part of a resistance zone with an upper boundary at $3.800, which later acted as support (as indicated by the arrow).

As a result, today, natural gas prices have surged to $4.800/MMBtu—the highest level since late December 2022.

Bullish Factors Driving the Market (According to Trading Economics):

→ Weather Conditions – A cold spell in the U.S. has increased demand for heating gas. Meteorologists predict a shift towards milder temperatures across 48 states in March.

→ LNG Exports – U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports have hit a record high of 15.6 billion cubic feet per day under the new administration. Meanwhile, trade uncertainties, including a potential slowdown in natural gas flows from Canada to the U.S., are raising concerns among market participants.

Technical Outlook for XNG/USD:

→ The market remains in an uptrend (indicated by blue lines), with the price now exceeding its upper boundary.

→ The RSI indicator is approaching overbought levels and may form a bearish divergence.

These observations suggest that the price is in a vulnerable position for a pullback. If this scenario unfolds, a test of the $4.250 area cannot be ruled out.

