Tue, Mar 11, 2025 @ 16:51 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisDollar Remains in Downtrend: More Weakness to Come After Rally

Dollar Remains in Downtrend: More Weakness to Come After Rally

Elliott Wave Financial Service
By Elliott Wave Financial Service

We saw another big drop in the stock market yesterday, with SP500 pulling back now around 10 percent from all-time highs. This type of correction has always been proved to be a healthy one since 2023, as each similar pullback was later fully reversed. This suggests we could still see some price stabilization this week. As discussed in yesterday’s webinar, tomorrow could bring interesting price movements, especially if inflation data in US softens due to lower energy prices since mid-January.

On another note, trade tarrfis tensions remain a key market driver, with reports that Canada may take also some actions against US tariffs. This reinforces the idea that no one wins in a trade war, but it could still keep the US dollar bearish as other countries continue responding.

The dollar index is pushing lower, breaking lower with an extended wave three, with an interesting target around the 103 area.Next wave four bounce is a sell.

Elliott Wave Financial Service
Elliott Wave Financial Servicehttp://www.ew-forecast.com/
Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.