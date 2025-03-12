GBP/USD Rallies While EUR/GBP Gains Strength

GBP/USD is showing bullish signs above the 1.2870 zone. EUR/GBP is gaining pace and might extend its upward move above the 0.8445 zone.

Important Takeaways for GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Analysis Today

The British Pound is gaining pace above the 1.2870 zone against the US Dollar.

There is a connecting bullish trend line forming with support at 1.2925 on the hourly chart of GBP/USD at FXOpen.

EUR/GBP started a fresh increase above the 0.8360 resistance zone.

There is a major bullish trend line forming with support at 0.8402 on the hourly chart at FXOpen.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of GBP/USD at FXOpen, the remained in a positive zone above the 1.2560 level. The British Pound formed a base and started a fresh increase against the US Dollar, as mentioned in the previous analysis.

The pair gained pace for a move above the 1.2715 and 1.2760 resistance levels. The pair even settled above the 1.2900 level and the 50-hour simple moving average.

On the upside, the GBP/USD chart indicates that the pair is facing resistance near 1.2965. The next major resistance is near the 1.2980 level. If the RSI moves above 60 and the pair climbs above 1.2980, there could be another rally. In the stated case, the pair could rise toward the 1.3050 level or even 1.3120.

On the downside, there is a major support forming near 1.2925. There is also a connecting bullish trend line forming with support at 1.2925. If there is a downside break below the 1.2925 support, the pair could accelerate lower.

The next major support is near the 1.2870 zone or the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 1.2559 swing low to the 1.2966 high, below which the pair could test 1.2800.

Any more losses could lead the pair toward the 1.2760 support. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 1.2559 swing low to the 1.2966 high.

EUR/GBP Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of EUR/GBP at FXOpen, the pair started a fresh increase from the 0.8240 zone. The Euro traded above the 0.8360 level to move into a positive zone against the British Pound.

The EUR/GBP chart suggests that the pair settled above the 50-hour simple moving average and 0.8400. Immediate resistance is near 0.8445. The next major resistance for the bulls is near the 0.8460 zone.

A close above the 0.8460 level might accelerate gains. In the stated case, the bulls may perhaps aim for a test of 0.8500. Any more gains might send the pair toward the 0.8550 level in the coming days.

Immediate support sits near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 0.8359 swing low to the 0.8447 high. The next major support is near a major bullish trend line at 0.8402.

The 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 0.8359 swing low to the 0.8447 high is also at 0.8402. A downside break below the 0.8402 support might call for more downsides.

In the stated case, the pair could drop toward the 0.8360 support level. Any more losses might send the pair toward the 0.8265 level in the near term.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.