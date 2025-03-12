Japanese Yen Declines: Temporary Pause Amid Strong Long-Term Outlook

USD/JPY climbed to 148.19 on Wednesday, marking its second consecutive session of gains after touching a low of 146.53, its weakest level since 4 October 2024. While this movement partly resembles a technical rebound, broader market conditions appear to shift, influencing the yen’s trajectory.

Key market factors affecting USD/JPY

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda stated that it is natural for bond yields to reflect market expectations regarding short-term interest rates. He downplayed the significance of any divergence between the BoJ’s stance and market sentiment.

Despite this, financial markets continue to bet on the BoJ sticking to its interest rate hike strategy for 2025. Japan’s latest inflation data further strengthens this view.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January 2025 surged to 4.0%, the highest since January 2023. The primary driver was food prices, which spiked 7.8% y/y, while rising electricity and gas prices also contributed to overall inflation. Meanwhile, core inflation hit a 19-month high at 3.2%.

Given this inflationary environment, the BoJ remains pressured to maintain its tightening cycle, a strong supporting factor for the yen over the longer term.

Technical analysis of USD/JPY

On the H4 chart, USD/JPY is developing a growth wave targeting 148.38. After reaching this level, a correction towards 147.34 may follow, outlining the consolidation range at the recent lows. If the price breaks upwards, the pair could extend gains towards 150.20, the next key resistance level. A correction to 148.38 could then occur. The MACD indicator supports this outlook, with its signal line below zero but pointing strictly upwards, indicating bullish momentum.

On the H1 chart, the pair is forming a growth wave towards 148.38, marking the first key target. A potential pullback to 147.34 may follow before a renewed push higher towards 149.40, the next local target. The Stochastic oscillator confirms this scenario, with its signal line above 50 and trending upwards, suggesting continued buying pressure.

Conclusion

USD/JPY is experiencing a short-term rebound, with market sentiment driving the pair higher amid shifting rate expectations. However, the BoJ’s stance and Japan’s strong inflation figures provide longer-term support for the yen, keeping the broader outlook mixed.

In the near term, 148.38 remains a key resistance level, with the potential for further gains towards 150.20 if bullish momentum persists. A corrective pullback to 147.34 could provide a buying opportunity before the next upward wave towards 149.40. Market participants will closely watch economic developments and BoJ policy signals to determine the yen’s next move.